MOUNT HOLLY - Larry Marcus Abernathy, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 19, 2020. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late William "Dot" and Lela Abernathy. He was preceded in death by his wives Coleen Delores "Del" Abernathy and Ruth Richardson Abernathy. He graduated from Belmont High School. He was a former member of Park Street United Methodist Church, Centerview Baptist Church, and is a current member of First Methodist Church in Mount Holly. He had a passion for singing having been in many choirs and groups, most recently in the 'Men of Note." He was an avid fisherman and also loved to play golf. He retired as a manager from Homelite Textron after many years of service.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter Lisa Jones and husband Gary of Mount Holly. Grandchildren Heather Thompson and husband Joseph of Fort Bragg and Ryan Jones of Mount Holly. 2 great grandchildren Adalyn and Alayna Thompson. 2 Step children Keith Richardson of Georgia and Lynn Dean and husband Louie of Dallas.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mr. Abernathy will be held Saturday May 23, 2020 at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 140 N. Main Street Mount Holly, NC or to Goshen Freewill Baptist Church, 1300 W. Catawba Ave, Mount Holly, NC.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Abernathy family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 21, 2020