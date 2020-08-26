1/1
Larry Barber
1974 - 2020
Larry "Congo" Dale Barber, 46, of Vic Randall Road, Lawndale, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on July 30, 1974, he was the son of Connie Staley Miller and the late Charles Thomas Barber, Sr.

Larry was employed by Baldor/ABB and was a member of the United Veterans of America.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by three daughters, Bridget Barber and husband, Tim Black of Lawndale, Laura Brooke Barber and husband, Jonathan Simpson of Gastonia and Arizona Jade Tallent of Boiling Springs; a son, Cody Sluder of Asheville; three grandchildren, MaHaela Black, Hadleigh Black and Savanna Rosie Simpson; three brothers, Ronnie Bailey and Brian Bailey both of Lawndale and Charlie Barber, Jr. of Gastonia; two sisters, Rhonda Barber of Gastonia and Tonia Lovelace of Lincolnton; his love, Laura Hamrick of Shelby and his biker family.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, mask and social distancing will be required.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
