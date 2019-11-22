|
|
Larry Eugene Capps, 75, of Nashville, GA died Tuesday November 19, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, GA.
He was born August 24, 1944 in Gastonia, NC. He was employed with Obsolete Chevrolet in Nashville, GA, a machinist, well driller and jack of all trades. He was preceded in death by his wife: Marjory Nell Capps who died in 2013; and his mother: Johnsie Carpenter.
He is survived by his son: David (Judy) Capps of Kings Mountain, NC and Larry Dean Capps of South Carolina; grandson: Korey Capps of Nashville, GA; sister: Joyce Cinsox of Kings Mountain, NC.
The family will honor his request for cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Lovein Funeral Home, Nashville, GA
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019