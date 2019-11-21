Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Unity Baptist Church
Larry Eugene Clinton


1946 - 2019
Larry Eugene Clinton Obituary
Larry Eugene Clinton the "Dukes Mayonnaise Man" went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Clover, South Carolina on November 15, 1946, son of the late Frank Brown Clinton and Ora Lee Johnson Clinton.
Larry was a long-time member of Unity Baptist Church Gastonia. He loved God and his family. Larry also enjoyed playing golf, driving his '65 Ford Fairlane and traveling with his family.
Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anna Sue Clinton; sister, Joyce Short; daughters, Teresa Edge and Tracy Garrett; grandchildren, Megan Edge and fiancé Eamon O'Meara, Zachary Garrett and wife Sydney, and Katie Garrett; great-grandchildren, Kinley and Jase Garrett; numerous nieces and nephews; and wonderful friends.
A service to celebrate Larry's life will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Roger Mathis, with a gathering of friends and family following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church Gastonia, 482 N. Myrtle School Road, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
