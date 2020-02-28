|
Larry Eugene Henkle, 75, of Lucia, went home to be with the Lord suddenly on Wednesday, February 26. He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of the late Myron Henkle and Nema Stewart Henkle. Larry had a passion for heavy equipment that started when he was a boy working with his uncle Harold Henkle. He never wanted to retire because he enjoyed what he did. He worked his last day on this earth because he loved his tractors and "moving dirt". He had a sharp mind for all things mechanical and if he couldn't engineer a solution no one could. Larry was the kindest, most genuine and trustworthy Christian man you could know. He had a sweet smile and a dry sense of humor that could catch you off-guard. The only things Larry loved more than his tractors were the Lord and his family. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Cheryl Sweatt Henkle; children Lee Anne Miller and her husband Earl, Teresa Hunsucker, Allen Hoke and his wife Teri, Katherine Henkle, and Tammy Bynum and her husband Bo; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; as well as his brother Reggie Henkle and his wife Dottie. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29 at Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church, 113 E. Parkwood Street in Stanley. The family will greet guests after the service also at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church Mission Fund. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020