Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Larry Fowler


1949 - 2020
Larry Fowler Obituary
Larry Fowler
1949-2020
GASTONIA – Larry William Dean Fowler, 70 passed away suddenly on January 15, 2020 at Accordius Health Care.
He was born in Athens, Georgia on February 20, 1949 to the late William Curtis Fowler and Mary Loudell Sorrow Fowler.
Larry was known as the "Candy Man" at church.
Left to cherish his memory includes his daughters, Kimberly Fowler Thomas and children, Victoria Thomas and Mallory Thomason, Crystal (Bryon) Holloway and her children, Trinity and Cole Andrews; sister, Patricia Gunn and her children, Jeff (Beverly) Gunn and his son Robbie Gunn, Candie (Brent) Benard, Michelle (Ken) Jackman and their children, Dakota, Caiden and Kendyl; Special friend, Janice Fowler
A Celebration of life service will be at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 21st at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
