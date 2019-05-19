|
|
Larry Gordon Webb, age 72, passed away on Thursday, May 17, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side.
Those left behind to cherish Larry's memories and carry on his legacy are his dear wife of 19 years: Judy Hicks Webb; two daughters and son in law: Jennifer and Donavon Kirby of Cramerton, North Carolina, Heather Webb of Cramerton, North Carolina; stepdaughter and husband: Donna and Tim Wood of Smyrna, South Carolina; five grandchildren: Ashley and husband Quentin Carswell, Tim and wife Rachel Wood, Josiah Wood, Isaac Wood and Elijah Wood; three great grandchildren: Kassidy Carswell, Sadie Carswell and Quentin Carswell; two brothers and sisters in law: Jerry and Gayle Webb of Gastonia, North Carolina, Derek and Jennifer Webb of Belmont, North Carolina; with several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 6:00 PM, Monday ~ May 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina.
Following the Memorial Ceremony, the family will receive guests in the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Gaston County Hospice, 258 East Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, North Carolina or the , 4217 Park Place
Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Larry's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 19, 2019