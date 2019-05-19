Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Gordon Webb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Larry Gordon Webb Obituary
Larry Gordon Webb, age 72, passed away on Thursday, May 17, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side.
Those left behind to cherish Larry's memories and carry on his legacy are his dear wife of 19 years: Judy Hicks Webb; two daughters and son in law: Jennifer and Donavon Kirby of Cramerton, North Carolina, Heather Webb of Cramerton, North Carolina; stepdaughter and husband: Donna and Tim Wood of Smyrna, South Carolina; five grandchildren: Ashley and husband Quentin Carswell, Tim and wife Rachel Wood, Josiah Wood, Isaac Wood and Elijah Wood; three great grandchildren: Kassidy Carswell, Sadie Carswell and Quentin Carswell; two brothers and sisters in law: Jerry and Gayle Webb of Gastonia, North Carolina, Derek and Jennifer Webb of Belmont, North Carolina; with several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 6:00 PM, Monday ~ May 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina.
Following the Memorial Ceremony, the family will receive guests in the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Gaston County Hospice, 258 East Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, North Carolina or the , 4217 Park Place
Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Larry's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now