Larry Kenneth Green, 79, of Gastonia, NC, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Brian Center, Gastonia.
He was born November 12, 1941, a native of Gaston Co, NC, son of the late Lawrence Green and Martha Wilson Green.
Larry was a scout master and was on the boy scout council of Gaston Co for a number of years. He was a member of Ocean Crest Baptist Church, Oak Island, NC. He was former deacon at Midway Baptist Church, Gastonia.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Wesley Green and Lawrence Green Jr.
He is survived by his sons, Timothy Green, Mark Green and Darrin Green (Angie), brother, Bill Green; sisters, Cindy Brown and Brenda Breakfield; and grandchildren, Lisa Mae Green, Madison Green, Tiffany Green and Caleb Green.
A celebration of life will be held 6pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
