Graveside service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
1941 - 2020
Larry J. Lark Sr. Obituary
CLOVER, SC- Mr. Larry Lark, 78, of Clover, SC, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, Rock Hill, SC.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with the Rev. Mike Stafford officiating.
Mr. Lark was born October 31, 1941 in Pickens, SC to the late Dewey and Cora Lee Lark.
Mr. Lark founded Lark Printers in 1985 and retired December 31, 2019. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Clover, SC.
Larry enjoyed yearly hunting trips to Kansas, Texas and other areas. His three grandchildren were his pride and joy, he followed them where ever they went, no matter the distance and loved participating in all their activities. His granddaughter's soccer team honored him with the "Loudest Fan Award".
Larry loved his family wholeheartedly and was a very generous man, but wanted no recognition. He was definitely a people person and loved everyone.
Survivors are his wife of 54 years, Judy McLean Lark; sons Brett Lark (Julie) and Joey Lark (Debbie); grandchildren Elisabeth, Tyler and Madison Lark all of Clover, SC; brother Marcus Lark (Patty) of Greenwood, SC; and sisters Shirley Batson (Carl) of Pickens, SC, Nancy Looper (Frank) of Easley, SC and Beverly Willimon (Phil) of Pickens, SC.
Memorials may be made to the Clover First Baptist Church, 117 S. Main Street, Clover, SC 29710 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Lark.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 8, 2020
