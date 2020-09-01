1/1
Larry Lazenby
GASTONIA - Larry Kenneth Lazenby, 84, passed away at home on Sunday, August 30, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born August 14, 1936 in Gastonia, a son of the late William Kenneth and Ethel Paysour Lazenby.

Larry served his country in the US Army near the end of the Korean War. He was a supervisor for Stone Container and Westvaco, retiring from both companies. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing in a bowling league and was an avid reader. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his children, Bryan Lazenby; Julie Lazenby Lowder (Keith); all of Gastonia; Elizabeth Lazenby Whitcomb (Dan) of McDonough, GA; Emily Lazenby Keener (Richard) of Suwanee, GA; brother, Michael Lazenby (Terry) of Murrells Inlet, SC; sister, Myrna Boyter (Curtis) of Gastonia; eleven grandchildren, twenty one great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews; second love, Joan Franklin and her family of Bessemer City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Allie Faye Hampton Lazenby, son Terry Lazenby, brother Richard Lazenby, and grandson Randy Lazenby.

A private graveside service will be held for the family at 2:00pm, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park Mausoleum. Military Rites will be performed by the US Army. A private family viewing will be held at 12:00pm, prior to the service at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Lazenby.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 1, 2020.
