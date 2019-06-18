Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Antioch Lutheran Church
Dallas, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Antioch Lutheran Church
Dallas, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Lineberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Lineberger


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Lineberger Obituary
GASTONIA - Larry White Lineberger, 76, of Bessemer City, NC went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2019.

He was a native of Gaston County, born May 28, 1943 to the late Earl L. Lineberger Sr. and Margaret (White) Lineberger. Larry retired from Duke Power and was a lifetime member of Antioch Lutheran Church in Dallas, NC.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Peggy Plemmons Lineberger; daughters, Katrina Lineberger Duncan and Cathy Vargas-Gonzalez of Bessemer City; sister, Carolyn L. Ray of Bessemer City, brother, Earl L. Jr. and wife, Charlene F. Lineberger of Charlotte; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special friends "Members of the Roundtable", Dean Carpenter, Jimmy Stroupe, Calvin Beam, John Finger, David Byrd and Corin Farris.

A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Antioch Lutheran Church in Dallas.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Antioch Lutheran Garden of Peace, Old NC 277 Loop Road, Dallas, NC 28034.

Online condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.

The staff at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Lineberger family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now