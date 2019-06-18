|
|
GASTONIA - Larry White Lineberger, 76, of Bessemer City, NC went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2019.
He was a native of Gaston County, born May 28, 1943 to the late Earl L. Lineberger Sr. and Margaret (White) Lineberger. Larry retired from Duke Power and was a lifetime member of Antioch Lutheran Church in Dallas, NC.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Peggy Plemmons Lineberger; daughters, Katrina Lineberger Duncan and Cathy Vargas-Gonzalez of Bessemer City; sister, Carolyn L. Ray of Bessemer City, brother, Earl L. Jr. and wife, Charlene F. Lineberger of Charlotte; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special friends "Members of the Roundtable", Dean Carpenter, Jimmy Stroupe, Calvin Beam, John Finger, David Byrd and Corin Farris.
A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Antioch Lutheran Church in Dallas.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Antioch Lutheran Garden of Peace, Old NC 277 Loop Road, Dallas, NC 28034.
Online condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
The staff at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Lineberger family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 18, 2019