GASTONIA - Larry Liverett, 69, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at his home while surrounded by his family. He was born July 30, 1950 in Gaston County, a son of the late Willie and Bonnie Liverett.
Larry was a pastor and served Christ for 50 years. He proudly served in many capacities always putting others first and let his love of the Lord be his ministry.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Vickie Beavers Liverett; daughters Kelly L. Moore and husband John of Charlotte, Stacy L. Mitchell and husband Jason of Gastonia; brother Danny Liverett (Nancy) of Kernersville; sisters Teresa Lucas (Victor) of Gastonia, Phoebe Philbeck (Jackie) of Gastonia; grandchildren Amanda Moore, Carter Mitchell and Bryson Mitchell as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at Gaston Memorial Park. A service celebrating Larry's life will be held at a later date at First Free Will Baptist Church, Gastonia.
Because he loved with all of his heart, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Least of These Carolinas, www.lotcarolinas.com or to the Kidney Foundation, 933 Louise Ave. Ste. 101B, Charlotte, NC 28204.
