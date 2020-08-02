1/1
Larry McAllister
Larry Eugene McAllister, age 61, of Dillon, died after a short illness on July 18, 2020.
Known to be a helpful person and a hard worker, he worked in the parts room, Maintenance Department at South of the Border. He worked evenings at Butch's Food Mart. He was a fan of asphalt, dirt, and drag racing.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Mary Kay Rowell; beloved brother, Lewis Edward McAllister of Bessemer City, NC; son, Larry Christopher McAllister (Heather); grandchildren, Tori, Gina, Trent, and Liam all of Cramerton, NC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
