Larry Miller Stone, 80, of Gastonia, passed away May 3, 2019 at his residence.
A Gaston County native, Larry was born May 29, 1938, the son of the late Hugh and Ethel Stone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his wife, Linda Stone; brothers, Randy, Billy and Jimmy Stone; sisters, Mary Helms and Elaine Stone.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Angel Lovelace and husband Farrell; grandchildren and spouses, Allen and Fernanda Lovelace, Marina Lovelace, Reggie and Jennifer Lovelace, and Ashley Lovelace; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Mr. Stone was a member of Crowders Mountain Baptist Church.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 7, at Crowders Mountain Baptist Church.
Pastors Larry Laws and Dennis Badger will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crowders Mountain Baptist Church, 125 Mayberry Ln, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 5, 2019