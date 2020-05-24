|
Larry William Moore, 79, of Gastonia, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born February 17, 1941, in Gaston County, son of the late William Elias Moore and Annie Mae Falls Moore.
Larry was a member of Flint Grove Baptist Church, and he loved golfing and sports.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Faye Blalock Moore; daughter, Sharon Bowen and husband, David of Hartsville, SC; son, Eric Moore and wife, Tracy of Gastonia; granddaughter, Maddie Moore; cousins, Sara Farrar, Richard Falls, Darryl Falls, and Tommy Falls.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 11:00 am, at Flint Grove Baptist Church, 2017 E Ozark Ave., Gastonia. Rev. Ronnie Bowers and Rev. Jeff Watts will be officiating.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 24, 2020