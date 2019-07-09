|
|
BESSEMER CITY - Larry Fred Paschall, 63, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the home.
He was born May 4, 1956 in Gaston County to the late Elva Ira and Vida Blonita Houser Paschall.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of Shirley Racer Paschall; brother John Paschall; stepdaughters Tammy Beeman and Tracy Sweezy (Mike); 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Larry's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, Bessemer City with Rev. Ron Orvitz officiating.
His family will receive friends following the service.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 9, 2019