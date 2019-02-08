Home

Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountain Rest Cemetery
Larry Pearson Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Larry Dean Pearson, 75, passed away on February 6, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center – Charlotte.

He was born in Cleveland County to the late James Harrison Pearson and Wyona Myers Pearson and was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Black. Larry attended Penley's Chapel Church. He enjoyed being outdoors and loved gardening. Larry was a dedicated family man who loved his family with all his heart. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Shirley Pearson, Kings Mountain; son, Larry Dean Pearson II, Kings Mountain; daughter, Leigh Ann Croft and husband Eric, Bessemer City; grandchild: Jennifer Smith, Dallas; great-grandchild: Makenzie Smith, Dallas; brothers, Eddie Black and Reba, Kings Mountain and Reece Black and wife Lenore, Gastonia; sister, Eloise Moss and husband Jack, Kings Mountain.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Mountain Rest Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Longwell and Rev. Joe Riley officiating.

Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, prior to the service at Harris Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.

Memorials may be made to Penley's Chapel Church at 1508 N Piedmont Ave. Kings Mountain, NC 28086.

A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.

Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019
