"A Man Who Served His Family and Country Proudly"
Larry Taylor McElveen, age 81, passed away on Monday ~ October 21, 2019 at his residence with his loving wife and family by his side. Larry served honorably in the United States Army from 1959 ~ 1961. He was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church for over 73 years. A very fun man to be around, Larry loved to play his banjo, guitar and ukulele. Known for his gift of gab, Larry loved people and he loved the profession in which he chose and owned for many years, the Muffler - Brake Shop, Inc. and Mac's Wildfire Motors.
A great husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Larry is going to be missed greatly by his family and friends.
Those left behind to cherish Larry's memories and carry on his legacy are his loving wife of almost 57 years, Mildred Louise McKinney McElveen of the home; one daughter and son in law: Cindy and Jim Mathews of Vale, North Carolina; two sons and daughter in law: Michael McElveen of Gastonia, North Carolina, John and Ginger McElveen of Gastonia, North Carolina; six grandchildren: Caitlin Merritt and husband Mark, Carissa Mathews, Mandi Merritt and husband Drew, Zack McElveen, Addie McElveen and Colton McElveen; six great grandchildren: Callie Merritt, Chloe Merritt, Claire Merritt, Cora Jane Mathews, Brice Merritt and Brooklynn Merritt; one cousin: Beckie Oxford.
Larry was the son of the late Howard Taylor McElveen and Eunice Faye Quinn McElveen.
A Life Well Celebrated Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday ~ November 2, 2019 at Covenant United Methodist Church, 801 West Franklin Boulevard, Gastonia, North Carolina with Reverend Jim Mathews, Reverend David Mason and Reverend Keith Lowder sharing memories and hope to Larry's family and friends.
The family ask that everyone wear Purple when attending the service... It was Larry's favorite color.
Guests will be received following the Memorial Service.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Covenant United Methodist Church, 801 West Franklin Boulevard, Gastonia, North Carolina or the Gaston County Hospice, or 258 East Garrison Boulevard, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.Fond memories and expressions of love may be made on Larry's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019