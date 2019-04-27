Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Thornburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Thornburg


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Thornburg Obituary
CHERRYVILLE - Larry C. Thornburg, 84, of E. Academy Street, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Hospice at Wendover in Shelby.

Larry was born on June 21, 1934 in Gaston County, NC a son of the late Frank "T" Thornburg and Pearl Yount Thornburg Benfield. He was retired after 25 years of service from the City of Cherryville working for both the Cherryville Police Department and Cherryville Fire Department. Larry was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Cherryville. During his years on the police force and fire department Larry was known for helping others when

there was a need.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Sabra Heavner Thornburg of the home; two daughters, Chris Barrett and husband Bruce; Deeda Sanford and husband Randy; a son Chad Thornburg and wife Crystal all of Cherryville; a sister, Glenda Leatherman of Vale; six grandchildren, Justin Thornburg (Holly); Ryan Thornburg (Jessica); Leslie Thornburg; Derek Barrett (Wendy); Stephanie Barrett Carswell; Jake Ingle and eight great grandchildren.

Services will be scheduled at a later date and will be announced.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church 107 W. Academy Street, Cherryville, NC 28021 or to Holy Angels, Attn. Anne Bogen, PO Box 701 Belmont, NC 28012 or to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150

A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Thornburg family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now