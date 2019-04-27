|
CHERRYVILLE - Larry C. Thornburg, 84, of E. Academy Street, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Hospice at Wendover in Shelby.
Larry was born on June 21, 1934 in Gaston County, NC a son of the late Frank "T" Thornburg and Pearl Yount Thornburg Benfield. He was retired after 25 years of service from the City of Cherryville working for both the Cherryville Police Department and Cherryville Fire Department. Larry was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Cherryville. During his years on the police force and fire department Larry was known for helping others when
there was a need.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Sabra Heavner Thornburg of the home; two daughters, Chris Barrett and husband Bruce; Deeda Sanford and husband Randy; a son Chad Thornburg and wife Crystal all of Cherryville; a sister, Glenda Leatherman of Vale; six grandchildren, Justin Thornburg (Holly); Ryan Thornburg (Jessica); Leslie Thornburg; Derek Barrett (Wendy); Stephanie Barrett Carswell; Jake Ingle and eight great grandchildren.
Services will be scheduled at a later date and will be announced.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church 107 W. Academy Street, Cherryville, NC 28021 or to Holy Angels, Attn. Anne Bogen, PO Box 701 Belmont, NC 28012 or to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019