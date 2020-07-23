GASTONIA - Larry Ross Tino, 78, passed away on July 21 st at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Gaston County, on March 24, 1942 to the late Swan and Ina Roberts Tino.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Barnes; brothers, Ron and James Tino.
Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He will be greatly missed. He worked for Earl Tindol Ford 27 years as a painter in the body shop, and he later retired from M&M Electric. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and loved attending Chapel Grove Baptist Church; where he was active in the Hill Climbers Sunday School class and also enjoyed social functions with them. He loved vacations to the Tennessee Mountains and especially spending time with his great grandchildren. Linda would like to send a special thank you to their friends Peggy and Eugene Johnson for their loving encouragements for Larry, and also their dear friends since 1963, Brenda and Larry Trantham.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Linda Mahaffey Tino; daughters, Amy Greene and Jennifer Bean; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Kayla and Natalie Tino, Nicholas Bean and Justin Barnes; seven wonderful great grandchildren; brothers, Paul (Jan) Albertino, Phillip (Doris) Tino and Stephen Albertino.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, July 24, 2020 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with Reverend Roger Overton and Reverend Mark Albertino officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow at Armstrong Cemetery with the releasing of the doves.
Pallbearers will be Scott and Todd Braswell, Wyndell Leggett, Ryan Hatley, John White and Adam Woliver.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.
