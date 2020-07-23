1/1
Larry Tino
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GASTONIA - Larry Ross Tino, 78, passed away on July 21 st at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Gaston County, on March 24, 1942 to the late Swan and Ina Roberts Tino.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Barnes; brothers, Ron and James Tino.
Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He will be greatly missed. He worked for Earl Tindol Ford 27 years as a painter in the body shop, and he later retired from M&M Electric. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and loved attending Chapel Grove Baptist Church; where he was active in the Hill Climbers Sunday School class and also enjoyed social functions with them. He loved vacations to the Tennessee Mountains and especially spending time with his great grandchildren. Linda would like to send a special thank you to their friends Peggy and Eugene Johnson for their loving encouragements for Larry, and also their dear friends since 1963, Brenda and Larry Trantham.

Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Linda Mahaffey Tino; daughters, Amy Greene and Jennifer Bean; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Kayla and Natalie Tino, Nicholas Bean and Justin Barnes; seven wonderful great grandchildren; brothers, Paul (Jan) Albertino, Phillip (Doris) Tino and Stephen Albertino.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, July 24, 2020 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with Reverend Roger Overton and Reverend Mark Albertino officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow at Armstrong Cemetery with the releasing of the doves.

Pallbearers will be Scott and Todd Braswell, Wyndell Leggett, Ryan Hatley, John White and Adam Woliver.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
July 22, 2020
My condolences to the family.You all are in my thoughts and prayers!
Tammy White
Friend
July 22, 2020
I Love You Daddy. Things will never be the same without you. I miss you so much that it breaks my heart
Jennifer Bean
Daughter
July 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss and prayer for the family
Jeannie Boyd
Friend
July 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Praying that he Rest In Peace. May God bless all of his family and friends.QnW9Q
Faye Marks
July 22, 2020
Heart felt condolences and prayers to Aunt Linda and family for the passing of Uncle Larry. He is now resting at the feet of our Lord and Saviour. No more pain and suffering waiting till you are all together again.
Ronald David (Buster) and Linda Tino
Family
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Shelia Ellison-Moore
July 23, 2020
Linda,

Larry will truly be missed. Just thinking back to the great times we had a Fairview. Larry always had something going on to make us laugh. Momma enjoyed so much the times that Larry would stop by to see her.

Linda we will be praying for you.

Love you
Teresa, Jon & Taylor
Teresa & Jon Purkey
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved