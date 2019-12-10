|
|
DALLAS - Larry Dean Willard, 71, passed away on December 8, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on July 3, 1948, a native of Gaston County, the son of the late Jimmy Demit Willard and Lillie Mae Dellinger Willard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Don Bridges.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Brian Duvall and wife Tracy, April Taylor and husband Barry, and Joseph Willard; brother, Keith Willard and wife Sheila; sister, Diane Bridges; 11 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Jimmy Black will be held 2 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Hillcrest Gardens, Mt. Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019