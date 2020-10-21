GASTONIA - Larry Vaught "Coot" Wood, 75, of Gastonia, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born February 8, 1945 in Charleston, SC, a son of the late J.H. and Bessie Vaught Wood.
Larry attended the University of South Carolina on a football scholarship, and then attended Gardner Webb University. He retired from Byrum Seed Company after 25+ years of service. He then enjoyed working part time at Catawba Creek Golf Club. Larry was a longtime member of Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church where he served as head usher and served on the worship committee.
Larry played football, baseball, and basketball at AC Flora High School where he received Best Athlete of the Year. He still holds the record for a 93 yard punt return in the NC – SC Shrine Bowl. He won the Gaston County 4 Ball golf tournament on several occasions. He spent many hours on the golf course where he had many friends. As an avid sports fan, he followed local high schools, USC Football, and the Atlanta Braves. Larry shared his love of sports by coaching Temple Baptist Church Little League baseball team, T-Ball at New Hope Baptist, and served as head coach and player of the 1969 Gaston Patriots semi-pro football team, assistant football coach of Hunter Huss High School, and was Past-President of the Huskies Booster Club. He enjoyed time with family and friends on Lake Wylie, boating and water skiing.
Survivors of Mr. Wood include his loving wife of 54 years, Diane Patrick Wood of Gastonia; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry V., Jr. and Kendy Wood of Williamsburg, VA, and their children, Lauren, Davis, and Madison; Patrick and Francie Harvey Wood of Orlando, FL, and their children, Macy, J.D., and Gentry; brother, J. Hubert Wood, Jr. and wife Pat of Asheville, NC; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:30am at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A graveside service, open to the public, will be held at 1:30pm, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens in Gaffney, SC with Rev. Tripp Hord officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226, Cancer Services of Gaston County, 306 S. Columbia St., Gastonia, NC 28054 or to Bradley Memorial UMC, 1425 W. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28052. Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
