I had the privilege of knowing and teaching Latoya while she was a student at HHHS. One of the things I remember best about her was her beautiful smile! She was cooperative, courteous and pleasant...characteristics that are surely valued by a classroom instructor. Over the years, I would run into Latoya perhaps at a Huss game or the mall and we'd chitchat over a memory or some Huss news. It wasn't too long ago that we saw each other at Food Lion and exchanged greetings. I could tell she was smiling even wearing a mask! I want to extend my sincere sympathies to her entire family & friends. I am aware what Latoya was going through as I have a brother in Stage 5 Renal failure due to a stroke...in Dialysis three times a week. May you be comforted by knowing she no longer endures this grueling routine, she's pain free and waiting on us in that part of the sky we call Huskie Heaven! God Bless! Kathy Wilson

Kathy Wilson

Teacher