For more information about
Laura Paysour
Laura Paysour Obituary
BRANDLETON, Fla. - Laura (Lolly) Frances Paysour, 91, formerly of Atlanta, died Jan. 31.

She was born in Gaston County to Mary Adelene and Marshall Brown.

She spent most of her life working in bookkeeping and was very talented and had many hobbies.

While in Atlanta, she helped establish two mission churches.

Raymond Lee Paysour, 92, husband, also of Brandleton, died Feb. 1. Also born in Gaston County to Russell U. and Bertie Huffstetler Paysour.

Raymond enlisted in the US Army Air Corps at the age of 17.

Before leaving for the Philippines, he married his high school sweetheart, Lolly Brown on October 29, 1944.

Before retiring to Florida, he was terminal manager for Akers Trucking in Atlanta. In Florida, he became captain of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary and spent many hours patrolling the Tampa Bay Area and Gulf for Homeland Security with his crew.

They are survived by their daughters, Mary Moore (Tom), and Elaine Mull and four grandchildren.

Lolly is also survived by a brother, Phil Brown of Atlanta.

Raymond is also survived by his sisters, Lorene Grigg of Iron Station and Bonnie Johnson of Williams Place in Davidson.

Members of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Holmes Beach, Fla., a memorial was held March 19 in the Freedom Village Auditorium.

Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
