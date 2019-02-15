Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia
Lavinia Shedd Obituary
DALLAS - Lavinia Yvonne McClure Shedd, 77, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born April 9, 1941, in Gaston County, a daughter of the late James Charlie and Gladys Bryant McClure.

Lavinia was a homemaker and a member of Long Creek Baptist Church in Dallas. She was fun loving, had a wonderful laugh, and was always happy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dana Allen Shedd and by her sister, Mildred E. Earney.

Survivors of Mrs. Shedd include her daughter, Penny Darlene Shedd of Gastonia; brothers and sisters-in-law, James Harry and Peggy McClure of Hickory; Mitchell Burns and Nancy McClure of Dallas; grandchildren, Angela Cunningham and husband Cain; Jimmy Barnett; great-grandchildren, Faith Cunningham and Zachary Tram; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A funeral service will follow at 2:00pm, in Founders Chapel of the funeral home.

A private service of committal will be held at Long Creek Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Long Creek Baptist Church, 210 Long Creek Church Rd., Dallas, NC 28034.

Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Shedd family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
