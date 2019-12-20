|
|
LINCOLNTON- LaVon Payseur Keener, age 81, of Lincolnton, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Her funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Long Shoals Wesleyan Church with Pastor Jon Mann and Rev. Dr. Dwayne W. Keener, Chaplain, Lt. Col. USAF retired officiating. Burial will follow in the Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:45 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
LaVon was born September 27, 1938, in Lincoln County, to the late Lawrence and Mary Hoffman Payseur. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, L.E. Payseur and Herman Payseur; and three sisters, Marie Smith, Cleo Chapman, and Dorothy Richard. She served on the NC West DBA of the Wesleyan Church for fifteen years; served as the CYC Director of the NC West District for twenty-five years; and for 41 years, she was the secretary for Long Shoals Wesleyan Church and Long Shoals Wesleyan Academy and Childcare. LaVon was also a Sunday School teacher and loved her church and most importantly, the Lord.
Her surviving family members include her husband of 60 years, two months, six days, and two hours, Milton Eurey Keener of the home; two sons, Dwayne Keener(Donna) of ND, and Tim Keener (Donna) of Lincolnton; daughter, Fonda K. Cooper of Lincolnton; six granddaughters, Deanna Keener of ND, Danae K. Crompton (Tyler) of FL, Megan Cooper (T.C. Rollings) of Statesville, Timmons Keener of Lincolnton, Lydia K. Elmore (Henry) of Lincolnton, and Victoria LaVon Wilson of Lincolnton; and one great-grandson, Mason Rollings of Statesville.
Memorials may be made to South Mountain Family Camp, c/o Linda Hardin, 202 Crawley Drive, Forest City, NC 28043.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Keener family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019