|
|
Lawrence Edward Bradley, 83, passed away peacefully at home on February 5, 2020.
Born on July 18, 1936, he was a native of Gaston County and a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
Preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Florence Reneau Bradley, sisters Mary Ellis, Helen Austin, Audrey Falconer, and brother Paul Bradley.
Survivors include his sons Scott and wife Ginger of Knoxville, TN and Greg of Concord, NC, granddaughters Amanda and Audrey, grandsons Austin, Michael, Justin, Dylan, and Dale, great-granddaughter Devan, brother Gene, and sisters Gail Bell and husband Wayne and Avis Huffstickler, and special nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Baptist Church 2200 Auten Rd, Gastonia, NC on February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David MacEachern officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Lawrence's name to the church.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020