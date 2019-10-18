|
|
"Rabbit"- Lawrence Fields Sr. was born May 19, 1932 to the late Harris Fields and Mamie Hoover Fields. He passed away October 11, 2019.
Mr. Fields was preceded in death by his former wife Jeanette Shumake Nimmons.
Rabbit, as most people knew him, was a fixture in Dallas, NC and had owned businesses there since 1964. He served in the US Army engineers during the Korean War era and was a long time member of Stanley American Legion.
Rabbit is survived by his children, Lawrence Jr. ,Sheryl Fields Huffstickler, and Marsha Fields, also his Grandchildren, Bonnie, Candice, William, Carrie, Anna, Heather, Elijah, Lawrence III (Tripp), great-granddaughter Ava, his beloved Boston Terrier, Sophia, many much-loved nieces and nephews and hundreds of special friends. A special heartfelt thanks to special Nephew Mike Fields and Life-long friend Jerry "Red" Cearley.
A Celebration of Life Party will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the Dallas NC, Civic Center. Refreshments will be provided.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019