Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Simple Service Burial & Cremation
451 Hospital Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 884-0150
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dallas NC, Civic Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence "Rabbit" Fields Sr.


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence "Rabbit" Fields Sr. Obituary
"Rabbit"- Lawrence Fields Sr. was born May 19, 1932 to the late Harris Fields and Mamie Hoover Fields. He passed away October 11, 2019.
Mr. Fields was preceded in death by his former wife Jeanette Shumake Nimmons.
Rabbit, as most people knew him, was a fixture in Dallas, NC and had owned businesses there since 1964. He served in the US Army engineers during the Korean War era and was a long time member of Stanley American Legion.
Rabbit is survived by his children, Lawrence Jr. ,Sheryl Fields Huffstickler, and Marsha Fields, also his Grandchildren, Bonnie, Candice, William, Carrie, Anna, Heather, Elijah, Lawrence III (Tripp), great-granddaughter Ava, his beloved Boston Terrier, Sophia, many much-loved nieces and nephews and hundreds of special friends. A special heartfelt thanks to special Nephew Mike Fields and Life-long friend Jerry "Red" Cearley.
A Celebration of Life Party will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the Dallas NC, Civic Center. Refreshments will be provided.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now