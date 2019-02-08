|
DALLAS - Ralph Lawrence Paysour, 76, passed away peacefully on February 6 at the Robin Johnson House.
He was born in Gaston County on September 17, 1942 to the late Ralph Willard and Virginia Brewer Paysour.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammi Paysour.
Lawrence was a lifetime member of Antioch Lutheran Church where he was active for many years. He retired from the Dallas Post Office after 16 years of dedicated service. Lawrence was an active member of the Dallas High School Men's Group. He was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association for over 19 years where he and his wife enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. Lawrence especially looked forward to participating in the Toy Runs at Christmas. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed!
Lawrence is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Rita Adair Paysour; his children, Donna Paysour and Chris Paysour and his girlfriend Jodi and her children, Lauren and Maddie; grandchild, Ashley Lindsay and husband Patric; great-grandchildren, Abi, Corbyn, Owen and Laylah; sister, Vickie King and husband Charles and their children Derek Greene, Jeramie and Jason King; special and dear friends, Glenn Wilson, Boyd Adams, Jerry Haskins, Dean Carpenter, Larry Lineberger, Jim Stroupe, John Finger, Brady Ratchford, David Byrd, Calvin Beam, Larry Brewer, Reggie High and his golf partner, Clyde Stroupe; his beloved granddogs, Jack and Bella.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9 at Antioch Lutheran Church in the Sanctuary.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 10 at Antioch Lutheran Church with Reverend George Rhyne officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Lutheran Church Garden of Peace, 330 Old NC 277 Loop Road, Dallas, NC 28034 and/or Robin Johnson House c/o Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054
