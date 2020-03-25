Home

Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
Lawrence Simmons


1939 - 2020
Lawrence Simmons Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" William Simmons, 81, of Belmont passed away March 22, 2020.

He was born on January 30, 1939 to the late Sam and Nannie Collins Simmons.

He is also preceded in death by his foster parents, Author and Pearl Kirkman; son, Phillip Lynn Simmons; grandson, Guy Farmer; and foster brothers, Paul and Gurney Kickman.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Joan Brown Simmons "Momma Cat", children, Larry Simmons and fiance Angela McMillian, Judy Thomas and Gary B., Melisse Farmer and husband Brian, Gary Simmons, and Stephanie

Simmons Skidmore; sister, Nina Murphy and husband John; brother, Benston Kirkman; son in law, Steven Thomas; 9 grandchildren, Eric Thomas and wife Paula, Brittani Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Matthew Farmer, Christian Farmer, Nathan Simmons, Brianne Simmons, Courtney Lanier, Alise Childers and husband Joseph; 5 great grandchildren, Mason, McKenzie, Mila, Paige, and Sawyer.
Services and burial are being held privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020
