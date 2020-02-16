|
1956 - 2020
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC - Lawrence Swint Smith, 63, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Buckhannon, West Virginia and is the son of the late Stewart and Margaret Swint Smith.
Mr. Smith was a graduate of Culpeper County High School, Culpeper, Virginia and attended Germanna Community College, Fredericksburg, Virginia. He was a Truck Driver and Truck Driving Instructor for Old Dominion Freight Line for over 35 years.
Mr. Smith is survived by his two daughters, Elizabeth Tilley and husband Steven, Sarah Willis and husband Tim; two sons, Joseph Smith and partner Kristina, Matthew Smith and wife Jessica Hitchborn; Grandchildren, Connor, Alice, Lenora, Edith, Adora, Anakin, Marisa, Winston, Tyler; Smith siblings are Stuart, Michael, Caroline, Catherine, Rosemary, Patrick, Loretta, Margaret; Haught siblings are David, Rosemary, Thomas, Jack, Kathleen, Marge, Elaine and longtime companion, Susan Spencer.
The family will receive family and friends from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Monday in the Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with Deacon Timothy Mueller officiating.
Inurnment will be private and at a later date.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by two sets of loving parents, Stewart and Margaret Swint Smith and Paul and Angela Haught; siblings, Mary Ellen, Christine and Rita.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203 or to the Donor's choice.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020