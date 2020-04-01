|
|
Leafa "Lee" Weimer MacArthur, 88, passed away on March 29, 2020 in Denver, NC. Leafa was born at the Weimer Farm, Milford Township, Somerset, PA, on Sept. 19, 1931 to the late Reid A. Weimer, Sr. and Susan Hay Weimer.
Losing her parents at a young age, she and her twin sister Leah then made their home with the John Rhoads family of Berlin, PA, where she graduated from high school. While in nursing school, she declined a job offer to become a John Powers model in New York City, and completed her registered nursing education. While employed at Johns Hopkins, she became engaged to and married Ellis "Mac" Alfred MacArthur. A West Point graduate and a member of the military family, Mac was an executive with the Norcross Card Company. While on their honeymoon in Havana, the Communist Revolution occurred, and they evacuated Cuba only with the assistance of the US State Department. During Mac's corporate career, they made their homes in New Orleans, LA, Gastonia, NC, Norwalk, CT, and Los Angeles, CA. When Mac died suddenly on a camping/fishing trip in California in 1967, she and their children moved to New Hampshire to be close to Mac's family. Leafa then resumed her nursing career, working at the North Carolina Orthopedic Hospital and raised her two young children as a single mother in Gastonia, NC. They were members at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Gastonia, NC.
Leafa was a caring, compassionate, and loving nurse. In addition to her 30 year career with the State of North Carolina, she also had a 25 year career with Covenant Village Health Care Center in Gastonia and retired at the age of 79. In 2007, she was named "Nurse of the Year" by the North Carolina Nursing Association at the age of 76, an honor which she modestly accepted. Following declining health, she became a resident of Lakewood Care Center in Denver, NC where she died.
A very special thank you to everyone at Lakewood and Hospice of Charlotte for all of their love, support and care.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: William T. (infant), Earl H., and Reid A. Jr., and her sister Nellie Wingert; her husband Ellis "Mac" Alfred MacArthur, and their son James "Jimmy" Alfred MacArthur.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra "Sandy" MacArthur Dulin (Jeff) of Gastonia, NC, two grandchildren Joshua Ryan Terry (Sarah) of Rogers, AR, Kenan Alexandra Stafford of Gastonia, NC and four great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Jane "Eliza Jane" Terry, MacArthur "Mac" Lawrence Terry, Ella Rae Reid, and Maximilian "Max" Beau Reid. She is also survived by her twin sister Leah Weimer MacMillan of Frederick, MD, and by an extended family in the Somerset, PA area. She was especially close to her nieces: Mindy (Mike) Burroughs, Susan Powers, and Joyce (Mark) Sanders; and her nephew Douglas Weimer.
Due to the current health crisis, no services will be held. Carolina Mortuary Service and Cremation of Charlotte, NC is serving the MacArthur family.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family at [email protected].
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020