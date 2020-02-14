|
Belmont, NC- Lee Sutphin Mullins, "Mama Lee", age 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 8, 2020, just three weeks after her husband Harold. She was born April 12, 1934 in Virginia, a daughter of the late Russell Desmond Sutphin and Hallie Mae Reece Sutphin. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Harold Herbert Mullins; grandson Greg Dobbins; brothers Glen and Elwin Sutphin; sister Patty May Gibbs.
Lee was a devout Christian and a loving mother, sister and grandmother. She was a member of Union Road Church where she adored her church family. Lee enjoyed watching birds, gardening, cooking, singing and attending Community Bible Study.
She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Deborah Mullins of Belmont; sisters Gloeda (Ersell) Alderman of Dublin, VA and Shelbie (George) Marenka of Maryland; granddaughter Lisa Mountjoy; great grandson Jeremy Ingraham; special friends Katrina Conley, Paula Dean and Diane McCormick.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 pm at Union Road Church on Sunday, February 16, 2020. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with Revs. Ersell Alderman and Terry Mull officiating. Burial will be private.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Mullins family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020