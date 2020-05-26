Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
6:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Lee Roy Smith, Jr. Obituary
Lee Roy Smith, Jr., 73, of Belmont and formerly of St. Augustine Florida, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born in Caldwell County, son of the late Lee Roy Smith, Sr. and Margaret Branch Smith. Lee enjoyed salt water fishing, watching Andy Griffith, and other classic tv. Those left to cherish his memory include his son Chris Cook of Mt. Holly; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; his brother Joseph Branch Smith and his wife Kelli Ware Smith of Cramerton; and a sister Rosemary Coleman of Gastonia. The family will greet guests Wednesday, May 27 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. with a service immediately following at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. Burial will be private on Thursday, May 28 at Salisbury National Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 26, 2020
