GASTONIA - Leigh Anne Price Carpenter, 50, entered her heavenly home on Monday, May 27, 2019, after a valiant health struggle. God supported her and ultimately gave her peace.
She was born December 29th, 1968 in Gaston County, daughter of Sandra Rector Price and the late Marvin Wayne Price.
She was a graduate of North Gaston High School and a 1991 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She was a former nutrition coordinator at Gaston DHHS and retired from the Mecklenburg County Health Department as WIC director.
Leigh Anne was a faithful member of Maylo United Methodist Church where she was active in the United Methodist Women, the Chancel Choir and Handbell ringers.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Douglas Carpenter; mother, Sandra Price; brother, Kyle Price and wife, Melea; half-sister, Jessica Mitchell and husband, Justin; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Doug and Cathy Carpenter; brother-in-law, Tim Carpenter and wife, Kelly; niece, Kasey Carpenter, and nephew, Kaleb Carpenter.
In addition to her father, Leigh Anne was preceded in death by her grandparents, W.D. and Faye Rector, and an aunt, Sue Johnson.
A service to celebrate her life will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Maylo United Methodist Church.
The family will greet friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maylo United Methodist Church, 1900 Spencer Mountain Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Carpenter family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 7, 2019