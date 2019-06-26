|
CHERRYVILLE - Born November 29, 1931 in Johnston County, North Carolina, Lena Rose Stewart Braswell was one of thirteen children born to William Walter Stewart and Pearl Lena Lee Stewart of Four Oaks, NC.
She was the widow of the late Reverend Charles Worth Braswell of Lenoir, NC who preceded her on March 15, 1985. Surviving are a son, Thomas Douglas (Ann) Braswell of Charleston,SC; daughter, Renee Leigh (Kent) Farmer of Vale, NC; son, Stewart Jeffrey Braswell of Charlotte, NC; brother, Stanley Dale (Anita) Stewart of Four Oaks, NC; Grandchildren, Melissa Leigh (Nelson) Jenkins of Vale, NC, Ryan Kent (Chesney) Farmer of Midland, TX, Jonathan (Jan) Perry of Charleston, SC; Great-Grandchildren, Keegan, Cooper, Olivia, and Naomi Jenkins, of Vale, NC, Jon-Thomas, and McKensie Perry, of Charleston, SC; and Dear Friends, Carolyn P. Jenkins of Cherryville, NC and Joe E. Guilot of Charlotte, NC.
She was preceded in death by eleven Brothers and Sisters, Mildred Lee Stewart, William Worth (Elizabeth) Stewart, Mary Catherine (Hugh) Talton, Wilbur Edward Stewart, Ray (Barbara) Stewart, Ronald Keith Stewart, Linda Lou (Billy) Tart, Wade Hampton (Josephine) Stewart, Dailey (Callie) Stewart, Carlis (Ruth) Stewart, and Pearl Ethel (David) McRoy.
Special thanks to the compassionate staff of Carolina Care Rehabilitation Center.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church 301 E. First St. Cherryville NC 28021 or The Live Embers Group of Dallas Baptist Church 402 W. Trade St. Dallas NC 28034.
Funeral will be Thursday, June 27, at 2 PM at First Baptist Church, Cherryville NC with The Reverend Dr. Vince Hefner of First Baptist Church, Cherryville, NC and The Reverend Barron Lee of Dallas Baptist Church, Dallas, NC officiating.
Interment will be Friday, June 28, at 2 PM at Princeton Municipal Cemetery, Princeton NC. Officiated by The Reverend Bill Spencer of Ebenezer United Methodist, Four Oaks, NC.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 26, 2019