Lena Mae "Penny" (Rick) Love
Lena Mae "Penny" Rick Love, 86 passed away on October 20, 2020. She was born in Mount Holly, NC on August 30, 1934, the daughter of the late Vaultie Clarence Rick and Pauline Thorton Rick.
Lena graduated from Mount Holly High School in 1952. She retired from BellSouth in 1997. Lena also owned Love's Accessories, located in Cramerton, NC for many years until her health declined in 2016.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cannon Love, Sr.; brother, Larry Rick; sisters, Edith Rick Armstrong and Leona Rick Brewer Sherrill.
Lena is survived by her daughter, Betty Love Moser and husband Dan; son, Charles "Chuck" Love and wife Linda, all of Gastonia, NC; grandsons, Chad Love of Jamestown, NC and Brent Love and fiancé Stacy Decker of Gastonia, NC; great-granddaughter, Isabella Mathis of Gastonia, NC; and her beloved very special nephew, Jason Rick of Belmont, NC.
Lena is also survived by brothers, Clarence Rick of Mount Holly, NC and Charles "Charlie" Rick of Pinehurst, NC and her beloved sister-in-law, Joyce Rick of Charlotte, NC; nieces Kim Rick Cunningham, Debra Armstrong Walden, Amy Armstrong, Kay Brewer Brown, Terry Brewer Miller, Penny Brewer, and Cindy Brewer Nations.
The family would like to thank our mother's primary care doctors, Dr. Claude Luvis, MD and Dr. Charmaine Luvis, DO; Leanne King, FNP with Palliative Care; and Marla Ivester, RN with Gaston Hospice for their care and compassion they bestowed upon our mother through these last few months.
A private burial was held on October 22, 2020.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages and remembrances may be shared at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Abernathy.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 25, 2020.
