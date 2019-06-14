|
|
GASTONIA - Lena "Lea" Aldridge Warren passed away June 11, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born May 29 in Graham County, a daughter of the late Richard Fate Aldridge and Margie Jenkins Aldridge.
Lena was a Registered Nurse, a Red Cross Disaster Relief Nurse, served on the Red Cross Board of Directors, and was a Hospital Staff Chaplain. She enjoyed cooking for her family, working in her beautiful yard, but most of all, serving her Lord and Savior. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Lowell.
Survivors of Lena include her children, Lawson Stowe Warren, Jr., David Warren (Jo), and Julia Rush (Robert); grandchildren, Angela Davis, Chad Rush; special great-granddaughters, Summer Hamrick, Chantele Phillips, and great, great granddaughter Paisley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawson Stowe Warren, Sr.; sister, Ruby Holder; brothers, Carmen Aldridge and Glen Aldridge, and grand pups who met her in heaven, Zachrey and Coal.
The family will receive friends at The Presbyterian Church of Lowell from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Joseph W. Taber, IV officiating, and Reverend Dr. Joan Martin assisting.
The family would like to thank the staff at Covenant Village, especially the Garden Wing ladies.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Presbyterian Church of Lowell, 207 E 1st St, Lowell, NC 28098.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Warren family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 14, 2019