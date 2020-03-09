|
|
1938-2020
BELMONT- William Leo Foxx, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Leo was born in Cramerton and is the son of the late Tony and Ollie Rick Foxx.
Leo was a graduate of Cramerton High School where he played on the Football, Baseball and Basketball teams. He received his College undergraduate degree from Limestone College and his graduate degree from Queens University. Leo retired from Duke Energy after many years of dedicated service in the Human Resources Department. He was a member of the United States Naval Reserve. He is a member of the Gastonia Masonic Lodge #369, where he was a Master Mason.
Leo is remembered by his friends as a man of intellect and wisdom which were traits even in his High School years. His athletic proveress made him a valued member of the Cramerton High School sports program. He never forgot his sterling code of conduct in all occasions. He displayed the character of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Left behind to mourn his passing are his wife, Becky Rikard Foxx, who faithfully cared for him during his years of illness; two sons, Scott Foxx (Barbara), Todd Foxx (Jodi) of Charlotte; three grandchildren, Nathan Foxx, Colby Foxx, Claire Foxx and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive family and friends from 4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Cramerton Free Will Baptist Church, 426 Woodlawn Avenue, Cramerton with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday at Cramerton Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Josh Baer, Dr. Randy Cox and Nathan Foxx officiating.
Interment will be private and at a later date.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Sue Rittner, Margurite Greene.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cramerton Free Will Baptist Church, 426 Woodlawn Avenue, Cramerton, North Carolina 28032.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Foxx family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020