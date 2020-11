MORGANTON - Leo Andrew Helfer, age 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12th He was born August 8, 1938 in Gastonia.He married Paula Ann Helfer on November 9, 1968. Leo was a veteran of the armed forces, serving in the U.S. Army before becoming a tax auditor with the NCESC. After retiring, he enjoyed working in his garden and basking in nature.He is survived by three children: Maria, Greg, and Angela; seven grandchildren: Anna, Carissa, Kara, Melody, Alex, Noah, and Cameron; one great-grandchild, Clarity; and many others whose lives were touched by his outgoing and generous nature.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family