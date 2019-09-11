|
DALLAS - Leon McGugan, 69, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. He was born on October 13, 1949 in Gaston County to the late Archie and Letha Gainey McGugan.
Leon was preceded in death by his brothers John Ross McGugan and Joseph McGugan.
Left to cherish his memories are his son Michael McGugan and spouse Lori Crain; sisters Sara Maksion and husband Jerry, Pearlene Propse, Beverly Tuttherow.
Leon's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Fain Farmer officiating.
Interment will follow at Hardin Baptist Community Cemetery.
His family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 pm Friday at the funeral home.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019