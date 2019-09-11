Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon McGugan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon McGugan


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon McGugan Obituary
DALLAS - Leon McGugan, 69, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. He was born on October 13, 1949 in Gaston County to the late Archie and Letha Gainey McGugan.

Leon was preceded in death by his brothers John Ross McGugan and Joseph McGugan.

Left to cherish his memories are his son Michael McGugan and spouse Lori Crain; sisters Sara Maksion and husband Jerry, Pearlene Propse, Beverly Tuttherow.

Leon's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Fain Farmer officiating.

Interment will follow at Hardin Baptist Community Cemetery.

His family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 pm Friday at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now