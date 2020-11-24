Leon St. Pierre Bailey Jr., USAF M/Sgt. (Ret.) Died November 21. 2020. Preceded in death by parents Leon St. Pierre Bailey, Sr. (1951), Cornelia (Bell) Bailey (1964), infant sister (1938) and brother, John (1951), nephew David Jerome Ruff (2020). Leon was born in Gastonia, North Carolina, September 10, 1937. He graduated from Ashley High School, enlisted in the USAF and had a career as an Air Force Photographer retired in 1979. Worked for Jensen Maytag Company in Omaha for 19 years, and several years at Harrah's in Council Bluffs. Survived by wife of 51 of years, Ella Jane (Dougherty) Bailey, daughter, Cornelia Ann Bailey, Chicago, sister, Jeanie Ruff, Gastonia, N.C., numerous cousins in North and South Carolina.
Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10:30am at St. Bernard Catholic Church with interment Monday 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery. Visitation with the family begins Sunday, after 2:00pm at the 72nd Street Chapel with a wake service at 4:00pm. The family requests that all in attendance at all services wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Bernard Catholic Church Omaha, Wounded Warriors
Family Support, and Omaha Salvation Army.
