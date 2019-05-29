|
Lake Wylie, SC- Ms. Leona Slaughter Simmons, age 87, of Lake Wylie, SC, passed Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Lake Wylie Assisted Living, Lake Wylie, SC.
Memorial service will be 11:00 am Friday, May 31, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, Clover, SC, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Elwood Seamster.
The family will receive friends before the service from 10:00 until 11:00am Friday at the Church.
Ms. Simmons was born January 12, 1932 to the late Ira Monroe and Margaret Lacy Slaughter. She was a widow and was preceded in death by a daughter, Charlene Alaine Simmons. Mrs. Simmons had retired from Gaston College as an accounting professor.
Survivors are her daughter Carol Joy Simmons (Doug Fetner) of Lake Wylie, SC; two sons, William A. Simmons (Mary) of Lake Wylie, SC and Michael T. Simmons (Mary Beth) of Carolina Beach, NC; two sisters, Janette McDonald of Houston, TX and Linda Wood of Banner Elk, NC; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 29, 2019