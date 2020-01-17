Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Salem Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Salem Baptist Church
Resources
Leonard C. Smith


1932 - 2020
Leonard C. Smith Obituary
DALLAS – Leonard Carlton Smith, 87 passed away peacefully January 15, 2020 at the Robin Johnson House surrounded by love ones.
He was born in Gaston County on January 17, 1932 to the late John T. and Dicie Huggins Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Belinda "Lynne" Sizemore.
Leonard was a member of Salem Baptist Church, Lincolnton. Leonard was former choir director for many years at Hardin Baptist Church prior to becoming a member at Salem Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Air Force Korean Conflict veteran and was with the National Guard for over 8 years. He retired as a electrician with Plantation Pipeline with over 42 years of dedicated services.
Left to cherish his memories includes his loving wife of 66 years, Evelyn Moore Smith; his children, Randy (Cindy) Smith, Patti (David) White, son-in-law, Les Sizemore; brothers, Clyde (Rachel) Smith, Doug (Pat) Smith, Danny (Carmen) Smith, sisters, Madeline (Thales) Davis, Carol Koontz; Seven grandchildren, Wendi (Jesse) Foreman, Danielle (Russell) Moore, Lindsey (Brian) Connolly, Lisa (Adam) Gee, Karen (Lee) Smith, Michaela and Kasie White and Five great grandchildren, Grant, Aiden, Joshua, Layla, Emma Kate, and Evelyn.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Saturday prior to the
Celebration of Life Service at 3:00p.m.at Salem Baptist Church with Reverend Mark Hovis officiating.
Interment will be at Hardin Community Baptist Church Cemetery with releasing of the doves.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robin Johnson House, Gaston Hospice, P. O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
