|
|
GASTONIA - Leonard "Frank" Shelby III, 41, passed away February 25, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born May 30, 1977, a native of Gaston County, the son of Leonard Shelby Jr. and Shelby Yelton Shelby.
Frank was an avid Chicago Bears and UNC Tarheels Fan.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmother, Brenda Hope of Bessemer City; daughters, Jensen and Kaylee Shelby of Lancaster, SC; brother, Wesley Shelby of Jackson, TN; sisters, Wendy and Marah Shelby of Gastonia, NC; 3 nieces and 1 nephew.
A celebration of life service will be held 6 pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, with Dean Childers speaking.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Phoenix Counseling and Crisis Center, 839 Majestic Court, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019