Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
The Lutheran Church of The Good Shepherd
Leonard Sigmon Obituary
Leonard Alfred Sigmon, 88, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020.

He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Rome Alfred Sigmon and Pearl Beal Sigmon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Sherrill Sigmon. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran, having served in the Korean War. Mr. Sigmon was a member of The Lutheran Church of The Good Shepherd of Mount Holly and a member of Mount Holly Lodge No. 544, AF&AM.

Mr. Sigmon is survived by his son, Timothy Sigmon (Gloria); his grandchildren, Elizabeth Ashburner (Bryan) and Paul Lanier (Ashleigh); his great-grandchildren, Emma Lanier, Grace Ashburner and Logan Lanier; and his sisters, Joyce Sigmon and Patricia Bradley (Russell).

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Sigmon will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The Lutheran Church of The Good Shepherd. Pastor Jonathan Schnibben will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the by visiting www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Sigmon family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
