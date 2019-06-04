|
|
Leonard Beauford Wilson Sr. I, also affectionately known as "LB" of Dallas, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Hospital in Gastonia.
He was born to the late Mr. Campbell Wilson I and Ms. Virginia B. Wilson-Glenn on November 24, 1942 in York, SC.
Viewing-House of Rosadale Tuesday 6-8pm
Visitation- Greater New Mills Chapel Church, INC Wednesday 11:30-12pm
Funeral will follow directly after Interment
Private Hollywood Cemetery Services entrusted to House of Rosadale Home of Funerals
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 4, 2019