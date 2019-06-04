Home

House Of Rosadale Home Of Funerals
220 S Broad St
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 215-6883
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
House Of Rosadale Home Of Funerals
220 S Broad St
Gastonia, NC 28054
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater New Mills Chapel Church, INC
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater New Mills Chapel Church, INC
Leonard Wilson Sr. I Obituary
Leonard Beauford Wilson Sr. I, also affectionately known as "LB" of Dallas, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Hospital in Gastonia.

He was born to the late Mr. Campbell Wilson I and Ms. Virginia B. Wilson-Glenn on November 24, 1942 in York, SC.

Viewing-House of Rosadale Tuesday 6-8pm

Visitation- Greater New Mills Chapel Church, INC Wednesday 11:30-12pm

Funeral will follow directly after

Services entrusted to House of Rosadale Home of Funerals
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 4, 2019
