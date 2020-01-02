Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Landmark Baptist Church
311 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Landmark Baptist Church
311 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy Palmer


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy Palmer Obituary
Mr. Leroy Palmer, 83, of Clover, SC, passed away on December 31, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on June 27, 1936, in Cherokee County, NC, the son of the late Glen Waitsel Palmer and Allie Bell Kephart.
Leroy was a member of Landmark Baptist Church in Gastonia. He was a United States Army Veteran, who served during the Korean War. He retired from Firestone after 38 years of service.
He is survived by his son, Tim Palmer; daughters, Sheila Hallbrook and Becky Mashburn; brothers, Jim Palmer and Harold Palmer; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dot Sisk Hagans Palmer.
A funeral service will be held 11am on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Landmark Baptist Church, 311 Archie Whitesides Road, Gastonia, NC, officiated by Pastor Forrest Hennassee.
The family will receive friends 10 – 11 am prior to the service at the church.
Burial with military honors by the US Army will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice of Rock Hill, 1326 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -