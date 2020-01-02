|
|
Mr. Leroy Palmer, 83, of Clover, SC, passed away on December 31, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on June 27, 1936, in Cherokee County, NC, the son of the late Glen Waitsel Palmer and Allie Bell Kephart.
Leroy was a member of Landmark Baptist Church in Gastonia. He was a United States Army Veteran, who served during the Korean War. He retired from Firestone after 38 years of service.
He is survived by his son, Tim Palmer; daughters, Sheila Hallbrook and Becky Mashburn; brothers, Jim Palmer and Harold Palmer; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dot Sisk Hagans Palmer.
A funeral service will be held 11am on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Landmark Baptist Church, 311 Archie Whitesides Road, Gastonia, NC, officiated by Pastor Forrest Hennassee.
The family will receive friends 10 – 11 am prior to the service at the church.
Burial with military honors by the US Army will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice of Rock Hill, 1326 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020