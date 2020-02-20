|
|
STANLEY - Leroy "Pete" Parker, 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Hickory Village Memory Care, Hickory. He was born on January 6, 1936 in Gaston County, to the late Charlie and Edna Sweeten Parker.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Boona Faye Duckworth Parker, the love of his life and the mother of his children, second wife Ellen Pettis Parker, and four siblings.
Pete retired from Threads as a supervisor after working over 40 years. He was a former member of Westport Baptist and Bright Light Baptist Churches, where he served as a deacon and usher, and was always involved in their visitation programs. Pete was a loving father and grandfather, a great example of a Godly Man. He loved the Atlanta Braves, the Washington Redskins and fishing.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughter Ronda Bolton and husband Hayes of Ocean Isle; son Boyce Parker and wife Wanda of Stanley; very special niece Felicia Dawn Grier Stanley of Pikeville, KY; wife Shirley Parker of Clover; eight siblings; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.
Pete's funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Westport Baptist Church in Denver with Pastor Garry Baldwin officiating.
The interment will follow at Westport Baptist Church Cemetery, Denver.
His family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020