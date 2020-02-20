Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Westport Baptist Church
Denver, NC
View Map

Leroy Parker


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy Parker Obituary
STANLEY - Leroy "Pete" Parker, 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Hickory Village Memory Care, Hickory. He was born on January 6, 1936 in Gaston County, to the late Charlie and Edna Sweeten Parker.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Boona Faye Duckworth Parker, the love of his life and the mother of his children, second wife Ellen Pettis Parker, and four siblings.

Pete retired from Threads as a supervisor after working over 40 years. He was a former member of Westport Baptist and Bright Light Baptist Churches, where he served as a deacon and usher, and was always involved in their visitation programs. Pete was a loving father and grandfather, a great example of a Godly Man. He loved the Atlanta Braves, the Washington Redskins and fishing.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughter Ronda Bolton and husband Hayes of Ocean Isle; son Boyce Parker and wife Wanda of Stanley; very special niece Felicia Dawn Grier Stanley of Pikeville, KY; wife Shirley Parker of Clover; eight siblings; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.

Pete's funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Westport Baptist Church in Denver with Pastor Garry Baldwin officiating.

The interment will follow at Westport Baptist Church Cemetery, Denver.

His family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now