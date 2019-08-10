|
Leslie Carol Gulledge, 51, of Belmont went home to be with the Lord on August 8, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas.
She was born May 29, 1968 in Mecklenburg County, the daughter of the late Howard Franklin Gulledge and Emma Doris Hester Gulledge.
Leslie loved beach trips, spending time with family and friends and music.
She is survived by her brother, Howard Gulledge Jr. and wife Judy; special nephews, Michael and Will Gulledge; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends 2 – 3 pm on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Christ Church at Rivers Edge, 901 E. Catawba Street, Belmont.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Ray Kruntorad, will follow the visitation at 3 pm at the church.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Residential Services, Inc., 905 N. New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019